‘Subterranean forces with sinister agenda’ behind killings – Buhari — Nigeria Today

‘Subterranean forces with sinister agenda’ behind killings – Buhari

Hours after the Emir of

Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini

Usman blamed “detractors”

of President Muhammadu

Buhari for the ongoing

killings across the country,

the president has also blamed

some “subterranean forces with

sinister agenda” for the killings.

The president in a statement

by his spokesman, Garba

Shehu, condemned the latest

massacre of innocent Nigerians.

President Buhari also

approved the establishment of

a new battalion of the Nigerian

Army, as well as a new police

area command in Birnin

Gwari Local Government Area

of Kaduna State, as part of

measures to scale up security

response to the banditry

affecting the area.

“I am deeply outraged by this

unwarranted, unprovoked and

reckless destruction of lives

by bandits who belong to the

lowest level of civilisation.

“I feel the pains and

devastation of the families of the

victims, and this administration

will do everything possible to

ensure we defeat these enemies

of humanity,” he quoted the

president as saying.

The new army battalion

and the police area command

are the latest in a series of

law enforcement measures

to ensure more effective

protection of lives and property

in and around Benue, Kaduna,

Taraba, Zamfara and Nasarawa

States.

Last week the Nigerian Air

Force took delivery of two

new helicopter gunships for

deployment to parts of the

country affected by banditry.

A Quick Response Wing has

also been established by the

Nigerian Air Force in Taraba

State while a Joint Military

Intervention Force is fully on

ground in Benue.

President Buhari assured that

security remained a priority

for his government and that

his administration would not

tolerate the persistent killing of

innocent people in order to set

Nigerians against one another.

According to the president,

“These persistent killings are

not spontaneous; there are

subterranean forces with a

sinister agenda to instigate

war in the country for selfish

purposes.”

He notes that “although

unconventional war is

particularly complicated, our

security forces are making

rigorous efforts to better

understand these enemies

with a view to decisively

checkmating their evil attacks.”

President Buhari extended

his condolences to the families

of the victims, the government

and the people of Kaduna State

over the unfortunate tragedy,

assuring that his government

would never abandon them to

their fate.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

