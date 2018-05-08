Sultan urge Muslims to get PVC, sues for peace — Nigeria Today

Sultan urge Muslims to get PVC, sues for peace

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has appealed to Muslims across the country to get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in order to elect competent leaders in 2019 The Sultan made the call on Tuesday in Kaduna at the annual Pre-Ramadan meeting organised by the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI). “Islam is a religion of […]

