Suns AFL ace Lynch to miss up to a month - Yahoo Sports — Nigeria Today

Suns AFL ace Lynch to miss up to a month – Yahoo Sports



Yahoo Sports Suns AFL ace Lynch to miss up to a month

Yahoo Sports

A cruel double injury blow will leave the Gold Coast Suns without their AFL co-captains against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Off-contract star Tom Lynch will miss four weeks after his troublesome right knee flared up again, while defensive pillar …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

