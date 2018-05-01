Superstitious Villagers Worship Mutant Baby Pig Born With Two Heads (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Superstitious Villagers Worship Mutant Baby Pig Born With Two Heads (Photos)

Superstitious Thai villagers have been pictured worshipping a mutant baby pig – born with two heads, three ears and eight legs. According Dailymail, It was gathered that the piglet was the 13th in a litter born on a farm in rural Udon Thani province, north eastern Thailand on April 27. However, locals who worship the […]

The post Superstitious Villagers Worship Mutant Baby Pig Born With Two Heads (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

