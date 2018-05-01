 Supply us with Condoms - Kilifi flood victims cry out to government - Tuko.co.ke — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Supply us with Condoms – Kilifi flood victims cry out to government – Tuko.co.ke

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Tuko.co.ke

Supply us with Condoms – Kilifi flood victims cry out to government
Tuko.co.ke
Kilifi flood victims pleaded with the county government to be supplied with condoms. – Over 1,000 residents were rescued after floods wrecked havoc in Kilifi county. – KDF soldiers were seen carrying the elderly and children to safety in the area. Over

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.