Supply us with Condoms - Kilifi flood victims cry out to government - Tuko.co.ke — Nigeria Today

Supply us with Condoms – Kilifi flood victims cry out to government
Kilifi flood victims pleaded with the county government to be supplied with condoms. – Over 1,000 residents were rescued after floods wrecked havoc in Kilifi county. – KDF soldiers were seen carrying the elderly and children to safety in the area. Over …
