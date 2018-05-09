Supreme Court wasn't fair - Woyome tells African Human Rights Court - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

Supreme Court wasn’t fair – Woyome tells African Human Rights Court – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Supreme Court wasn't fair – Woyome tells African Human Rights Court
Graphic Online
Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome got a bigger platform Tuesday in his legal battle with the state, as he presented his case before the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) in Arusha, Tanzania. It was an opportunity that his lawyers used …
Alfred Woyome Makes Strong Case At African Court In Tanzania
African Court to sit on Woyome's case
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!