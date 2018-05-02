 Swiss police say 6th hiker dies after snowstorm in Alps - Plainview Daily Herald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Swiss police say 6th hiker dies after snowstorm in Alps – Plainview Daily Herald

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Plainview Daily Herald

Swiss police say 6th hiker dies after snowstorm in Alps
Plainview Daily Herald
This undated picture provided by the Police Valais, shows Pigne d'Arolla mountain near Arolla, Switzerland. Police in southwestern Switzerland said Monday, April 30, 2018 four Alpine climbers have died and another five were in critical condition after

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.