 Table Tennis: Toriola bemoans Team Nigeria’s quarter-finals exit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Table Tennis: Toriola bemoans Team Nigeria’s quarter-finals exit

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Segun Toriola has expressed his disappointment over Nigeria’s Table Tennis team failure to clinch a spot in the Championship division at the Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Sweden. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian table tennis team crashed out after losing 3-0 to Slovakia in the tournament’s quarter-finals at Halmstad on Friday. It was the second defeat suffered by Nigeria in the hands of the Slovaks in the competition.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.