Taiwan loses friend to China - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Taiwan loses friend to China – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Taiwan loses friend to China
Vanguard
The Dominican Republic and China have established diplomatic relations as the Caribbean country became the latest nation to dump Taiwan. Joseph Wu, foreign minister. Dominican's snub has left Taiwan with just 19 diplomatic allies around the globe …
China snatches Dominican Republic from Taiwan in diplomatic blow
Taiwan now has diplomatic relations with fewer than 20 countries
Taiwan's Diplomatic Isolation Increases as Dominican Republic Recognizes China
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!