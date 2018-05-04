Taiwan Relies More on US After Loss of Diplomatic Allies - Voice of America — Nigeria Today

Taiwan Relies More on US After Loss of Diplomatic Allies – Voice of America
Taiwan Relies More on US After Loss of Diplomatic Allies
Voice of America
An upswing in informal relations with the United States helps isolated Taiwan offset the attrition in formal diplomatic alliances at the hands of an angry China but comes with its own risks, experts say. The number of countries that recognize Taiwan …
