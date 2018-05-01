Tambuwal restates commitment to recruit more workers, improve welfare — Nigeria Today

Tambuwal restates commitment to recruit more workers, improve welfare

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday said that the state government would embark on recruitment of more workers to facilitate improve manpower in state and local services.

Tambuwal stated this at 2018 Workers Day celebration in Sokoto, saying that 2, 500 primary and secondary teachers had already been recruited between 2017 and 2018 in the state.

He described workers as `catalyst in channelling state resources’ to productive means aimed at improving the living condition of people.

Tambuwal added that health workers and others would be recruited to enhance effective service delivery.

He disclosed that no fewer than 200 students have been sponsored to study medicine abroad and come back to work in states’ hospitals.

The governor added that his administration had conducted computer training programme for all categories of workers besides sponsoring workshops to enhance their productivity.

According to him, the present administration had ensure steady and prompt payment of salaries and pension stressing that more than N4 billion gratuity had been settled from 2016 to date while others were under way.

He said in view of the importance the government attached to workers Welfare, it had commenced the sale of government houses to workers besides many other Nigerians welfare packages.

Tambuwal reiterated that government would continue to execute viable programmes toward improving workers welfare and assured continuous harmonious working relationship.

The Federal Controller of Labour in Sokoto State, Mr Sa’idu Muhammad, said the event was being conducted to review achievements, challenges and others for improved service delivery.

In his address, Mr Aminu Umar, the State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC ), lauded governor’s efforts on workers welfare in the state.

Umar acknowledged that about 10, 000 workers were recruited since his election as state governor despite prompt payment of entitlements and others packages.

The labour leader assured that workers would continue to live up to the expectation to reciprocate the commitment and urged workers to support leaderships at all levels.

The newsmen reports that special prayer led by Comrade Hassan Abdullahi, was offered for late governor’s Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, who died last week.

The newsmen also reports that no fewer than 80 unions participated in the rally held at the occasion.

NAN

The post Tambuwal restates commitment to recruit more workers, improve welfare appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

