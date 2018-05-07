Tassie gets bridge cash in federal budget - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Tassie gets bridge cash in federal budget – Yahoo News
Tassie gets bridge cash in federal budget
Yahoo News
Tasmania will receive more than $900 million for road and rail upgrades in Tuesday's federal budget, including money for a long-awaited cross-river bridge north of Hobart. Canberra on Monday pledged $461 million towards a replacement for the 72-year …
Budget 2018: $461m for Bridgewater Bridge replacement near Hobart
'Massive' cash injection for state infrastructure projects
