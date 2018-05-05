 Tax evasion: OAU faults Osun government’s claim — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tax evasion: OAU faults Osun government’s claim

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-ife has debunked the claim by the Osun State Internal Revenue Service, IRS, that the university is owing the sum of N1.8 bn in tax, which led to its closure recently. This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Mr Biodun Olanrewaju, […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Tax evasion: OAU faults Osun government’s claim

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.