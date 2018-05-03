 Tears as Oyo State bids Adeyemo farewell — Nigeria Today
Tears as Oyo State bids Adeyemo farewell

Tears flowed freely on Thursday in the Oyo State House of Assembly as the governor, lawmakers, friends and colleagues paid their last respects to the late Speaker, Mr Michael Adeyemo. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo, who represented Ibarapa East State Constituency on the All Progressives Congress platform, died suddenly of heart […]

