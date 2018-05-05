Tears As Stoke Get Relegated From English Premier League — Nigeria Today

Tears As Stoke Get Relegated From English Premier League

Jack Butland (picture above) and some fans of Stoke City were left in tears as the Potters became the first side to be relegated from the Premier League this season after losing against Crystal Palace.

The Potters ended their 10 season stay in the top flight with a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and the England shot stopper was left inconsolable after the final whistle.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s free-kick had given the Potters a glimpse of hope in the first half but James McArthur and then Patrick van Aahnholt resigned them to the drop.

Butland is highly likely to be part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad to travel to Russia for this summer’s World Cup and could spark a bidding war from top flight clubs for his signature this summer.

Stoke gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 2008 after finishing runners-up to West Brom in the Championship and became mainstays in the top flight after finishing 14th, 12th, 11th, three 13ths and a trio of ninth placed finishes during their stay.

“It’s difficult obviously but it’s not one just about game. It’s over a season and we’ve not been good enough all season,” captain Ryan Shawcross told Sky Sports. “Ultimately it’s down to the players: we’ve not been good enough. The fans have been brilliant today, a tough result and they’re still cheering us. “Since the gaffer has come in we’ve had a right go and been in every game. But for whatever reason we’ve not got the goals we needed and that cost us. “The club has decisions to make and it would be brilliant if we can keep our best players.”

Speaking with BBC, Stoke manager Paul Lambert, said: “It is a tough afternoon. I am feeling for everyone connected with the club.

“The season starts in July and August. When teams don’t get results you can be sleep-walking into positions you don’t want to be in. We never had enough. “Since I came in the lads have given everything but we came short. It is a chance to rebuild. “It is difficult to come in mid-January to try to assess the team and I had a chat with the players on what went wrong, try to rectify it. No one can point a finger at the effort of the players we lacked quality up top.” “We lacked a bit more quality at the top end of the pitch. If the lads had been playing the way the did for me all season they probably wouldn’t be in this position. “I love it here it’s brilliant. It’s probably not too dissimilar to Glasgow where I’m from; a hard-working place and we have to bounce back up now. “The club is too big not to and it’s got the right infrastructure in place to do it.”

Patrick van Aanholt even apologised to Stoke fans after scoring the goal that sent them down.

Normally I like to celebrate when I score but I’d like to apologise to Stoke City and their fans, I wish my goal didn’t relegate you, but you’ll be back soon! Great club with great fans — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 5, 2018

He wrote on Twitter: “Normally I like to celebrate when I score but I’d like to apologise to Stoke City and their fans, I wish my goal didn’t relegate you, but you’ll be back soon! “Great club with great fans.”

The post Tears As Stoke Get Relegated From English Premier League appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

