 Tears Flow as 45 Persons Brutally Killed By Bandits Are Buried In Kaduna State (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tears Flow as 45 Persons Brutally Killed By Bandits Are Buried In Kaduna State (Photo)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Tears in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State as 45 bodies of those killed by bandits in Gwaska village were buried on Sunday. According to Daily Nigerian, the youths and vigilante in the village had planned to stage a protest and barricade a major road to call on government to check incessant killings […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Tears Flow as 45 Persons Brutally Killed By Bandits Are Buried In Kaduna State (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.