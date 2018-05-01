Tears Flow As Body Of Corps Member Who Died In Orientation Camp Goes Home — Nigeria Today

Tears Flow As Body Of Corps Member Who Died In Orientation Camp Goes Home

The body of deceased corps member who died while at the orientation camp in Kwara Stare, has been taken home. According to Punch Metro, the Family, friends and associates of a late member of the National Youth Service Corps, Eva Amadi, wept uncontrollably on Monday as the body of the deceased was conveyed from Ilorin, […]

The post Tears Flow As Body Of Corps Member Who Died In Orientation Camp Goes Home appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

