Tears Flow as Mother of 9 Killed By Cherubim & Seraphim Prophet in Ogun State Buried (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Tears Flow as Mother of 9 Killed By Cherubim & Seraphim Prophet in Ogun State Buried (Photos)

Raliat Sanni, who was gruesomely murdered and her headless body buried in a shallow grave in the altar of a cherubim and seraphim church in Ewekoro, has finally been laid to rest. The burial, which took on Monday, April 30, at her 38, Ilupeju Street residence, Wasimi, near Abeokuta, Ogun State, South-west Nigeria, forced tears […]

The post Tears Flow as Mother of 9 Killed By Cherubim & Seraphim Prophet in Ogun State Buried (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

