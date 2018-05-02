Tetra Pak Appoints Oshiokamele Aruna As First Ever Nigerian Managing Director — Nigeria Today

Tetra Pak Appoints Oshiokamele Aruna As First Ever Nigerian Managing Director
Tetra Pak West Africa has confirmed the appointment of Oshiokamele Aruna as the new Managing Director of the company. The appointment of Mr. Aruna, makes him the first Nigerian to attain this position in the history of Tetra Pak, the world’s leading processing and packaging solutions provider. “My ambition is to reinforce Tetra Pak’s leadership […]
