That Buhari and Trump finally met — Nigeria Today

That Buhari and Trump finally met
PLEASE spare me the
question on how I feel that
Presidents Muhammadu
Buhari and Donald Trump
finally met and shared
beautiful ideas on how to
cooperate for the good of
both countries. Can anyone
measure my glee over how
our dynamic president
is bringing restoring the
battered image of Nigeria
to the path of honour and
fulfillment in the eyes of the
international community?
Again, please do not ask
me how I feel that those
who love Nigeria within
and outside her shores are
realizing the divinity in
supporting Buhari to lead
Nigeria at this period after
over a score in his fight
to pull the country out of
the hands of inhumanity
and wicked management
of our greatly diverse
resources. I am simply
elated and humbled to be
part of these epoch-making
advancements for my dear
country.
Early last year, I wrote
on the conversation that
Buhari had with the
president of the United
States of America. Trump
called Buhari on Monday,
February 13, 2017 at a time
a segment of the Nigerian
media was agog with its
usual propaganda that the
Nigerian leader was either
unconscious in the hospital
or even dead in London.
During that conversation,
Trump invited Buhari to
the United States. The
meeting eventually held
on Monday, April 30,
almost after a year and
two months. I was quick
to congratulate President
Buhari for that great
recognition by Trump.
Trump was inaugurated
on January 20, 2017 and
he called Buhari three
weeks later in return of
the latter’s much earlier
congratulatory call after
the former’s inauguration.
He spoke to Buhari before
some world leaders.
Buhari has remained the
first African leader whom
Trump officially spoke
to almost immediately
after his inauguration
and met with physically.
If all these are anything
to reckon, it is enough
evidence and recognition
of the position of Nigeria the giant of Africa by
the US president and by
extension world leaders. It
also delineates the caliber of
Buhari’s personality and his
position in the eyes of the
international community.
I tried to set agenda for
that visit with focus on ways
to free Nigeria of terrorism,
the US aid in curtailing arms
deal and smuggling into
Nigeria and the economy.
Glory be to God that these
were the key points captured
in the discussion between
the two leaders. I was also
quick to ask the president
to be careful on any special
interests of the US that may
be detrimental to Nigeria’s
interests. I appealed
that any covert plan to
destabilize Nigeria should
be diplomatically resisted.
Trump, I urged, should
accept to push western
countries to repatriate
Nigeria’s monies stashed
in their banks and financial
establishments.
It would be recalled that
few days after the Trump-
Buhari phone conversation,
a US initiative, ‘Power
Africa’ expressed interest
to invest about $1 billion
on the power sector. And
now Trump is promising
an annual aid of $1 billion
to Nigeria. If it is worthy,
one may ask if it is going
to be a “tit for tat” or free
donation. Whichever way,
one finds a tasking inference
in Trump’s postulation that:
“And we will be investing
substantially in Nigeria if
they can create that level
playing field that we have
to very much ask for and
maybe demand.”
President Trump expressed
the honour to host President
Buhari. He described Nigeria
as the largest democracy
in Africa, a country which
the United States deeply
values and appreciates her
role as a strong, democratic
leader in the region. The
current United States’ plan,
he noted, is to expand trade
and commercial ties with
African nations, including
Nigeria, so as to create
jobs and wealth in all and
with the hope of being the
economic partner of choice
for Africa and the world.
He boasted of bringing back
global respect to the USA.
“I am pleased that Nigeria
is one of our largest trading
partners in the region and
we look forward to growing our trade relationship based
on the principle of fairness
and reciprocity”, Trump told
Buhari.
The US wants to give
Nigeria over $1 billion in
aid every year. This is in
addition to lifting substantial
trade barriers. They
acknowledged that President
Buhari has also taken
concrete steps in fighting
corruption and improving
the business climate. That
will ease Nigeria and the
United States’ companies’
investments. Trump lauded
Buhari for the partnership
and leadership in the fight
against terrorism. “He’s
been a real leader”, Trump
asserted, noting that Nigeria
is one of the first African
nations to join the coalition
to defeat ISIS, while leading
regional efforts against ISIS
in West Africa, Boko Haram
and another ruthless jihadist
terrorist groups who kidnap
young girls and women,
many of whom are not seen
again
Trump recalled what he
told two of the Boko Haram
victims, Joy Bishara and
Lydia Pogu, of America’s
commitment to fighting
jihadist terrorism, the
scourge of human trafficking
and smuggling. To be free
from these, America has to
close “deadly immigration
loopholes” that are exploited
by terrorists, traffickers and
criminals. Areas of interest
were the US southern border
and its weak and obsolete
immigration laws. Trump
regretted that America has
pathetic laws which no
country in the world has.
Other areas of cooperation
with Nigeria, according
to Trump, are intelligence
gathering, provision of
training aids and military
equipment to Nigerian
forces, especially the 12
A-29 Super Tucano aircrafts
recently sold to Nigeria
– the first-ever major sale
of American military
equipment to Nigeria.
No doubt, these aircrafts
will improve target on
terrorists and protect civilian
casualties.
And here comes Trump’s
declaration that has, as
always by the anti-Buhari
media organizations, been
misinterpreted in Nigeria.
Trump expressed deep
concern over religious
violence in Nigeria including
the burning of churches killing and persecution of
Christians. “It is a horrible
story. We encourage Nigeria
and the federal, state
and local leaders to do
everything in their power
to immediately secure the
affected communities and
to protect innocent civilians
of all faiths, Muslims and
Christians,” he told Buhari,
reiterating the US stand on
Nigeria as a valued partner
and a good friend. Trump
noted that both countries
must seek a future of
strength, prosperity and
peace and looked forward
to deepening cooperation
and forge an even closer
partnership with Nigeria.
President Buhari, on his
own part, took time to
recount the long history
which both countries share
in the areas of political,
economic, military, social
and cultural cooperation.
“Our two countries maintain
a strategic partnership for
peace and security, conflict
resolution, as well as a global
fight against terrorism”,
Buhari told Trump. Other
common shared features
include secularism, federal,
state, similar democratic
models of governance,
commitment to universal
values of fundamental
human rights and freedoms:
free enterprise, social justice,
and rule of law.
Buhari lauded the US
government’s role in
defeating ISIS, even as
some elements of it have
sneaked to the Sahel region,
the US support in fighting
terrorism and for the
sale of 12 warplanes and
weapons to Nigeria whose
international partners,
including the International
Organization for Migration,
the United States Agency for
International Development
and others have done
marvelously. According to
him, the US has been, till date,
the biggest contributor to
the humanitarian response,
though the Nigerian
government has spent
approximately half-a-billion
dollars as contributions
through the United Nations
and other intergovernmental
organizations for protection
activities including health,
food assistance and shelter.
Buhari informed Trump of
Nigeria’s efforts to secure
the release of the remaining
abducted schoolgirls from
Dapchi and Chibok. In that context, he sought
the US collaboration in
intelligence gathering,
hostage negotiations
and information sharing,
while Nigeria fortifies
steps to promote peaceful
coexistence amongst
Nigerians by boosting
security and enforcing
appropriate legislation to
guarantee state borders
and farmers’ access to
land.
He reiterated Nigeria’s
target on agricultural
and food security, power
and infrastructure with
positive results in the
importation cut of rice by
90 percent. He sought for
increased US investment
in Nigerian economy,
especially the non-oil
sector since the economic
relations between Nigeria
and the US are anchored on
three major instruments:
the Bi-National
Commission, Trade and
Investment Framework
Agreement and the Africa
Growth and Opportunity
Act. He revealed that
Nigeria’s trade volume
with the United States, in
consideration of the 2016
statistics, stood at $46.07
billion, comprising $4.76
billion Nigerian’s exports
to the United States and
$1.894 billion US exports
to Nigeria. He appreciated
the US government for
the cooperation to recover
Nigeria’s stolen funds
through a Kleptocracy
Asset Recovery Initiative,
spearheaded by the US
Department of Justice’s
Asset Forfeiture and
Money Laundering.
It was, indeed, a
wonderful meeting of
two world leaders. I
congratulate our dear
president for making us
proud. Buhari has proven
his leadership genius,
incorruptible genuineness
and sagacious pedigree.
He has proven to be a
trustworthy leader who
deserves continuity.
From all events around,
the world is comfortable
with his leadership. I will
attempt in my subsequent
write-up to survey the
stand of the international
community on Buhari’s bid for re-election in 2019.
