That Buhari and Trump finally met — Nigeria Today

That Buhari and Trump finally met

PLEASE spare me the

question on how I feel that

Presidents Muhammadu

Buhari and Donald Trump

finally met and shared

beautiful ideas on how to

cooperate for the good of

both countries. Can anyone

measure my glee over how

our dynamic president

is bringing restoring the

battered image of Nigeria

to the path of honour and

fulfillment in the eyes of the

international community?

Again, please do not ask

me how I feel that those

who love Nigeria within

and outside her shores are

realizing the divinity in

supporting Buhari to lead

Nigeria at this period after

over a score in his fight

to pull the country out of

the hands of inhumanity

and wicked management

of our greatly diverse

resources. I am simply

elated and humbled to be

part of these epoch-making

advancements for my dear

country.

Early last year, I wrote

on the conversation that

Buhari had with the

president of the United

States of America. Trump

called Buhari on Monday,

February 13, 2017 at a time

a segment of the Nigerian

media was agog with its

usual propaganda that the

Nigerian leader was either

unconscious in the hospital

or even dead in London.

During that conversation,

Trump invited Buhari to

the United States. The

meeting eventually held

on Monday, April 30,

almost after a year and

two months. I was quick

to congratulate President

Buhari for that great

recognition by Trump.

Trump was inaugurated

on January 20, 2017 and

he called Buhari three

weeks later in return of

the latter’s much earlier

congratulatory call after

the former’s inauguration.

He spoke to Buhari before

some world leaders.

Buhari has remained the

first African leader whom

Trump officially spoke

to almost immediately

after his inauguration

and met with physically.

If all these are anything

to reckon, it is enough

evidence and recognition

of the position of Nigeria the giant of Africa by

the US president and by

extension world leaders. It

also delineates the caliber of

Buhari’s personality and his

position in the eyes of the

international community.

I tried to set agenda for

that visit with focus on ways

to free Nigeria of terrorism,

the US aid in curtailing arms

deal and smuggling into

Nigeria and the economy.

Glory be to God that these

were the key points captured

in the discussion between

the two leaders. I was also

quick to ask the president

to be careful on any special

interests of the US that may

be detrimental to Nigeria’s

interests. I appealed

that any covert plan to

destabilize Nigeria should

be diplomatically resisted.

Trump, I urged, should

accept to push western

countries to repatriate

Nigeria’s monies stashed

in their banks and financial

establishments.

It would be recalled that

few days after the Trump-

Buhari phone conversation,

a US initiative, ‘Power

Africa’ expressed interest

to invest about $1 billion

on the power sector. And

now Trump is promising

an annual aid of $1 billion

to Nigeria. If it is worthy,

one may ask if it is going

to be a “tit for tat” or free

donation. Whichever way,

one finds a tasking inference

in Trump’s postulation that:

“And we will be investing

substantially in Nigeria if

they can create that level

playing field that we have

to very much ask for and

maybe demand.”

President Trump expressed

the honour to host President

Buhari. He described Nigeria

as the largest democracy

in Africa, a country which

the United States deeply

values and appreciates her

role as a strong, democratic

leader in the region. The

current United States’ plan,

he noted, is to expand trade

and commercial ties with

African nations, including

Nigeria, so as to create

jobs and wealth in all and

with the hope of being the

economic partner of choice

for Africa and the world.

He boasted of bringing back

global respect to the USA.

“I am pleased that Nigeria

is one of our largest trading

partners in the region and

we look forward to growing our trade relationship based

on the principle of fairness

and reciprocity”, Trump told

Buhari.

The US wants to give

Nigeria over $1 billion in

aid every year. This is in

addition to lifting substantial

trade barriers. They

acknowledged that President

Buhari has also taken

concrete steps in fighting

corruption and improving

the business climate. That

will ease Nigeria and the

United States’ companies’

investments. Trump lauded

Buhari for the partnership

and leadership in the fight

against terrorism. “He’s

been a real leader”, Trump

asserted, noting that Nigeria

is one of the first African

nations to join the coalition

to defeat ISIS, while leading

regional efforts against ISIS

in West Africa, Boko Haram

and another ruthless jihadist

terrorist groups who kidnap

young girls and women,

many of whom are not seen

again

Trump recalled what he

told two of the Boko Haram

victims, Joy Bishara and

Lydia Pogu, of America’s

commitment to fighting

jihadist terrorism, the

scourge of human trafficking

and smuggling. To be free

from these, America has to

close “deadly immigration

loopholes” that are exploited

by terrorists, traffickers and

criminals. Areas of interest

were the US southern border

and its weak and obsolete

immigration laws. Trump

regretted that America has

pathetic laws which no

country in the world has.

Other areas of cooperation

with Nigeria, according

to Trump, are intelligence

gathering, provision of

training aids and military

equipment to Nigerian

forces, especially the 12

A-29 Super Tucano aircrafts

recently sold to Nigeria

– the first-ever major sale

of American military

equipment to Nigeria.

No doubt, these aircrafts

will improve target on

terrorists and protect civilian

casualties.

And here comes Trump’s

declaration that has, as

always by the anti-Buhari

media organizations, been

misinterpreted in Nigeria.

Trump expressed deep

concern over religious

violence in Nigeria including

the burning of churches killing and persecution of

Christians. “It is a horrible

story. We encourage Nigeria

and the federal, state

and local leaders to do

everything in their power

to immediately secure the

affected communities and

to protect innocent civilians

of all faiths, Muslims and

Christians,” he told Buhari,

reiterating the US stand on

Nigeria as a valued partner

and a good friend. Trump

noted that both countries

must seek a future of

strength, prosperity and

peace and looked forward

to deepening cooperation

and forge an even closer

partnership with Nigeria.

President Buhari, on his

own part, took time to

recount the long history

which both countries share

in the areas of political,

economic, military, social

and cultural cooperation.

“Our two countries maintain

a strategic partnership for

peace and security, conflict

resolution, as well as a global

fight against terrorism”,

Buhari told Trump. Other

common shared features

include secularism, federal,

state, similar democratic

models of governance,

commitment to universal

values of fundamental

human rights and freedoms:

free enterprise, social justice,

and rule of law.

Buhari lauded the US

government’s role in

defeating ISIS, even as

some elements of it have

sneaked to the Sahel region,

the US support in fighting

terrorism and for the

sale of 12 warplanes and

weapons to Nigeria whose

international partners,

including the International

Organization for Migration,

the United States Agency for

International Development

and others have done

marvelously. According to

him, the US has been, till date,

the biggest contributor to

the humanitarian response,

though the Nigerian

government has spent

approximately half-a-billion

dollars as contributions

through the United Nations

and other intergovernmental

organizations for protection

activities including health,

food assistance and shelter.

Buhari informed Trump of

Nigeria’s efforts to secure

the release of the remaining

abducted schoolgirls from

Dapchi and Chibok. In that context, he sought

the US collaboration in

intelligence gathering,

hostage negotiations

and information sharing,

while Nigeria fortifies

steps to promote peaceful

coexistence amongst

Nigerians by boosting

security and enforcing

appropriate legislation to

guarantee state borders

and farmers’ access to

land.

He reiterated Nigeria’s

target on agricultural

and food security, power

and infrastructure with

positive results in the

importation cut of rice by

90 percent. He sought for

increased US investment

in Nigerian economy,

especially the non-oil

sector since the economic

relations between Nigeria

and the US are anchored on

three major instruments:

the Bi-National

Commission, Trade and

Investment Framework

Agreement and the Africa

Growth and Opportunity

Act. He revealed that

Nigeria’s trade volume

with the United States, in

consideration of the 2016

statistics, stood at $46.07

billion, comprising $4.76

billion Nigerian’s exports

to the United States and

$1.894 billion US exports

to Nigeria. He appreciated

the US government for

the cooperation to recover

Nigeria’s stolen funds

through a Kleptocracy

Asset Recovery Initiative,

spearheaded by the US

Department of Justice’s

Asset Forfeiture and

Money Laundering.

It was, indeed, a

wonderful meeting of

two world leaders. I

congratulate our dear

president for making us

proud. Buhari has proven

his leadership genius,

incorruptible genuineness

and sagacious pedigree.

He has proven to be a

trustworthy leader who

deserves continuity.

From all events around,

the world is comfortable

with his leadership. I will

attempt in my subsequent

write-up to survey the

stand of the international

community on Buhari’s bid for re-election in 2019.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

