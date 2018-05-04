That University Killer From Durban Had A Great Time In Court Yesterday [Video] — Nigeria Today

That University Killer From Durban Had A Great Time In Court Yesterday [Video]

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo was grinning from ear to ear after appearing in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old is facing charges of premeditated murder of Zolile Khumalo, a student at Mangosuthu University of Technology, and for possessing an unlicensed firearm.

According to Times LIVE, Khumalo had been shot in front of her roommate at the university’s Lonsdale residence late on Tuesday night. Mzolo, who had previously been in a relationship with the victim, allegedly gained access by signing in at a security post under a false name. Police confirmed that he was arrested at the scene in possession of a pistol.

Appearing in the dock before Magistrate Mohamed Matala, Mzolo didn’t seem to take this whole situation seriously. He oozed confidence and wore a smile that would shame the Cheshire Cat twice over.

He also made extremely disturbing hand gestures that looked like he was pulling imaginary triggers as he left the dock.

#MUT Th case against 23 year old Thabani Mzolo has been adjourned to the 10 of May for further investigation. He is accused of the murder of MUT student #ZolileKhumalo. pic.twitter.com/hHiCXQxdW5 — Nushera Raisa (@nushera) May 3, 2018

A student who asked not to be named told The Daily Vox that she and other female MUT students are now living in fear after his appearance:

After what happened, we haven’t been able to cope. I can only imagine what the roommate is going through. What he did at the courtroom proved that he is not remorseful for what he did I’m scared that if he granted bail he will come for all of us. I just wish he could be found guilty and be sentenced to life in prison, otherwise he will come back and terrorise us.

Meanwhile, hundreds of livid students gathered outside the courtroom in protest after the prosecution team requested a seven-day remand for their apparently cheerful client. They reckon that security concerns and further investigation needed to be considered.

Right. Like the issues of femicide and violence against women have been considered.

Oh, why do we think he did it? Well, Facebook:

[He] appeared to admit to killing her on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning. “It all became history, if I had power I’d bring her back and resolve our mistakes by talking them through. But where now? She is gone and left me without telling her that I forgive her,” he wrote in isiZulu. Asked directly what happened by one FB user, he writes: “I killed uMy zozo (sic).” In a response to another question on his post, the person writes: “If only I had stayed at home and allowed my head to cool, things would not be like this.”

MUT student representative council president, Sandile Dlamini addressed the unhappy crowds outside the court, saying that Mzolo obviously didn’t show any hint of remorse for his actions:

Until justice is served, we will be here in court. All we want is justice for Zoe; she didn’t do anything wrong. It’s not wrong for her to say I don’t love you anymore.

And what will they do if Mzolo is granted bail? Dlamini replied:

I don’t think the court would want us to take the law into our own hands. We are capable of doing that but we choose not to do it, so they shouldn’t push us to that extent.

It looks to me that Mzolo’s already pushing it with that damned chirpy demeanour.

The accused will return to court on May 10, where it will be decided if he’ll be granted bail.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

