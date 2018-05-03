The agony people go through because of back pain — Nigeria Today

The agony people go through because of back pain

I have had back pain for years, following ‘unwise’ lifting of heavy patients as a student nurse. Now the chickens have come roost. This was because there was a shortage of staff in our hospital. Finally, as I turn 60, my doctor has put me on Tramadol.

Many of the body aches and pains have decreased and the only pain I suffer is lumbar due to what the doctor called arthritic spurs on the vertebrae. For this, I also take antidepressant at high doses, but with horrible side -effects. The sleepiness induced by these drugs eases as your body becomes accustomed to them. The forgetfulness might remain. The bonus, of course, is less pain. Some of these do dull the pain, but it dulls your brain and senses too. Waking up could be difficult. The victim could feel like a zombie while on this drug, in a permanent fog and may not think straight.

A chronic back pain sufferer, who has found himself in similar condition, has this to say: ‘My family thought my personality had taken a vacation, which was horrible for them too. I take it as an utter last resort. I felt like I was being dumbed down so I wouldn’t complain.”

Most back pain medications really are not without side effects. Some would shred the walls of the intestines causing bleeding, noticeable in your faeces. Some would even cause (nausea feeling of vomiting). There are catalogue of effects and great discomfort when most back pain medicines are taken for a long time. Most people who are on pain medications for their back pain can attest to this. Common back pain is not a disease; rather it is a syndrome. Therefore, physical management, especially physiotherapy, when skillfully performed, is a preferred panacea.

Are you going through the agony of back pain? Talk to your doctor for a referral to reputable physiotherapist, knowledgeable in anatomy and biomechanics of the human back and you will experience indelible change in your back condition.

I have the upmost sympathy for the people with their back pain stories in my mail and SMS. People’s attitudes to back pain agony are horrendous. I also sympathise with the people who have had psychological problems because of back pain, i.e. irritability, suicidal thoughts. At its worst, have contemplated suicide, constant worrying about the future. They would say, “ life is short.”

“I had a slipped disc in my lumbar region as a young nurse at 20 years old and over the years my parents had to spent thousands of naira in private treatments, having epidural injections from my consultants as well as having that terrible corset, which I could not stand.

“In 2015, I had a MRI scan and they discovered that I had three trapped nerves in my spine and was offered the operation. I have turned it down three times and I now have again epidural in the nerve roots injections, which I shall be having again very soon. In fact, the whole scenario is rather like being between the devil and the deep blue sea.”

Epidural injections are good, especially for those who would not be able to bear a good physiotherapy period to obtain a more enduring relief. Epidurals have its side effects. It is advisable to explore the benefit of good physiotherapy for back pain relief rather than endangering some vital organs in order to eliminate simple skeletal pain that can be taken care of physically.

“I have suffered from back pain for 11 years. First four years were unbearable and nearly cost me everything, work relationship etc. I tried every treatment known to man and spent a fortune and also had part of a disc removed. Nothing worked. Two years ago, I read in The Sun about a physiotherapist by name Charles who sent me some flyers, pamphlets and book he wrote on back pain for self-tuition at my request. After reading the stuff, I did not hesitate to seek for consultation. He requested for my present location, which was in Port Harcourt and I was invited to his Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain Care Clinic. It was a wonderful outing. The simplicity of his treatment impressed me. I had hitherto been to some physiotherapy outfit with many gadgets but no satisfactory results. To my greatest surprise, I improved greatly within one month. I’m not 100 per cent, but I work full time and do pretty much anything a non-back pain sufferer can.”

You really don’t need a state-of the art physiotherapy equipment to banish common back pain. Experience, as a practising physiotherapist has taught me that to make indelible impact on back pain relief, a therapist must arm himself with in-depth knowledge of anatomy, the pathophysiology and biomechanics of the back structures.

“I’m one of the lucky ones that have not been severely disabled. After 4 years in Kaduna with a bad back and trying Chiropractors and physiotherapists at my expense, I was finally told that the stabbing, burning pain in my legs and feet was due to compressed nerves. My doctor ordered CT, MRI’s and X-rays and I have been given steroids for the neuropathic pain, yet I still experience bouts of pain, though not as frequent as before.

Thank God, I received unprecedented relief of my pain when my cousin asked me to come home to Owerri and attend the Omega Physiotherapy clinic. Well, at first I was reluctant and later attended. I was treated for a few weeks. I hardly could believe that a problem that has taken me to many health professionals could be ameliorated satisfactorily within weeks. Now, I plan to go back to Kaduna to really get myself organised and come back for more enduring treatment.”

To get impactful relief of you back pain, skillfulness by a therapist is needful. Common back pain does not yield to anyhow therapy, be informed. And sometimes diagnostic procedure, such as MRI, X-rays etc. can lead to mistreatment.

The Back Pain Care Foundation, in partnership with Omega Physiotherapy mission shall conduct a two day free intervention physiotherapy care for victims of neck pain, mid back pain & lower back (waist) pain in Festac Town, Lagos from May 11-12.

