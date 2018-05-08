The Chef Chi show is Coming Soon! Davido’s Girlfriend Chioma inks New Deal — Nigeria Today

The Chef Chi show is Coming Soon! Davido’s Girlfriend Chioma inks New Deal
Music star Davido has just announced his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland who is a chef has just signed a cooking show deal with Dunes Center, Abuja.
Davido shared photos from the signing, with the caption:
Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”
First endorsement and cooking show
Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi
For Sponsorship
[email protected]
#Millionairechefchi
#FutureAssured
#thechefchishow
Cc:@ubifranklintriplemg
See photos:
The post The Chef Chi show is Coming Soon! Davido’s Girlfriend Chioma inks New Deal appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!