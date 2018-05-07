The Church will speak through their votes – Catholic Priest — Nigeria Today

The Church will speak through their votes – Catholic Priest

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – The Parish Priest of St Patrick Catholic Church in Sapele, Delta State, Reverend Father Christopher Elaborate at the weekend has condemned the recent killing of two Catholic Church priests and 17 other worshippers at a church in Ukpor – Mbalom Community in Gwer East Local Government area of Benue State, adding that if nothing is done about it, the Catholic Church will speak through their votes in the 2019 general elections.

Father Ekabo who was addressing newsmen on the 80th years of the church dedication, 94 years of creation of St Patrick Catholic Church Sapele, and the commissioning of the 50 million naira Mission House in the parish said “We cannot close our eyes on these unbated killings in the Country. These armed herdsmen has continue to murder Christians and innocent persons, the killing of 2 Catholic Priests and 17 other worshippers in recent attack in Benue State is not only evil but satanic.

“I condemned this despicable act and I am calling on the Federal Government to put a stop to theses senseless killing” he said.

The fiery Reverend Father then charged Catholics all overcthe Country to continue to pray for the killings to stop, while also urging them to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) which he described as their power “and we will speak through it in 2019, if nothing is done about this endless bloodletting” he said.

Meanwhile the Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Reverend Dr John Okeoghene Afareha has described Reverend Father Ekabo as a man of all season. The elated Bishop who was the father of the day at St Patricks Catholic Church anniversary in Sapele said Father Ekabo feat in completing the mission house in less than 18 months was no surprise “We know what he could do, so we are not surprised ” the Bishop said while urging Christian faithful to continue to pray against these unwanton killing in the Country”

The weeklong celebration culminated in an award to deserving parishioners who contributed to the speedy completion of the Mission house, and past parish priests, while the highlight of the occasion was the commissioning of the House and march past of all zones in the locality.

The post The Church will speak through their votes – Catholic Priest appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

