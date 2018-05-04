The Force is strong with Google Assistant on this Star Wars Day — Nigeria Today

The Force is strong with Google Assistant on this Star Wars Day
For dedicated Star Wars fans, May the Fourth is practically the most important day of the year. And here to help us celebrate is Google Assistant, which has a few Jedi tricks up its (virtual) sleeve.
The post The Force is strong with Google Assistant on this Star Wars Day appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!