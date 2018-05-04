 The Force is strong with Google Assistant on this Star Wars Day — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Force is strong with Google Assistant on this Star Wars Day

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

For dedicated Star Wars fans, May the Fourth is practically the most important day of the year. And here to help us celebrate is Google Assistant, which has a few Jedi tricks up its (virtual) sleeve.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post The Force is strong with Google Assistant on this Star Wars Day appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.