The Ghanaian Pluz-Size Lady Whose Pre-Wedding Photo Went Viral Is Now A Mother Of 2 — Nigeria Today

Hmmm, men are not smiling at all. Which day this Ghanaian lady’s pre-wedding photos trended on social media and now she done get two children already. No be small thing oo. I can imagine the size of the thing between her husband’s legs..lol

A Ghanaian plus-size Nurse identified as Mzznaki Tetteh, who became an internet sensation after her pre-wedding photos with the then fiancee, Prince Kodjo, surfaced online in 2016, is now a proud mother of two beautiful children with her husband.

The proud parents who met at the hospital, where Mzznaki works, got married in June 2016, and have been living happily ever after.