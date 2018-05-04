 The mind-blowing Twitter theory that could explain Kanye West's recent bizarre behaviour - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The mind-blowing Twitter theory that could explain Kanye West’s recent bizarre behaviour – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The mind-blowing Twitter theory that could explain Kanye West's recent bizarre behaviour
Mirror.co.uk
Fans have been glued to Kanye West's Twitter feed for the last week after the rapper started spamming the world with a bizarre outpouring of opinions. From celebrating Donald Trump and wearing a hat bearing his campaign slogan Make America Great Again
Kanye, we know just how many times slaves chose to revolt against white peopleWashington Post
Shehu Sani invites Kanye West to Nigeria for a lesson on slave tradePulse Nigeria
Kanye West defecated on grave of slave victims – Shehu SaniDaily Post Nigeria
HuffPost –The Philadelphia Tribune –Jamaica Observer –Salon
all 203 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.