 The More You Criticize Ex-bbaija, Alex The More Popular You Make Her – Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The More You Criticize Ex-bbaija, Alex The More Popular You Make Her – Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji took to her Instagram to backup Ex-BBNaija housemate Alex. It’s as if Alex is Genevieve’s BBNaija 2018 favourite housemate, that is the gist. See her post below… Tag her if you know her. The more you criticize her the more popular you make her. Ask the disciples, the more the jews […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post The More You Criticize Ex-bbaija, Alex The More Popular You Make Her – Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.