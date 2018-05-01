The Nation presents Agric, Food Summit, Awards — Nigeria Today

The Nation presents Agric, Food Summit, Awards

Vintage Press, publishers of The Nation, is putting agriculture on the front burner with a summit and awards evening dedicated to the labour and harvest on the Nigerian farm.

The Nation’s Agriculture and Food Summit and Awards will attract dignitaries from the government and the private sector, including heads of federal government agencies. It will be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, as special guest of honour.

It will take place May 10 at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel at 3 pm. The main lecture will be delivered by Professor Adebiyi Daramola, former vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure and consultant to the World Bank.

A select number of governors, government agency heads and private sector players has been identified for recognition for their services towards agriculture in the past three years. The governors billed for recognition include Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Sani Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ibrahim Gaidam (Kebbi) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto). The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere, Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh and Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture Dr. Kabiru Adamu.

Two private sector players include Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote group and Venkataramani Srivathsan of Olam Group.

All states and private concerns so honoured will also showcase their work in a video exhibition at the venue.

