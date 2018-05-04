The suicide bomb accident that claimed 4 lives, left others injured in Borno — Nigeria Today

The suicide bomb accident that claimed 4 lives, left others injured in Borno

The suicide bomb attack in two Borno villages by Four suicide bombers — Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shua — minutes after Thursday midnight, killing three other persons and injuring seven left great shock in the heart of people

The incident immediately led to the beef up of security in and around troubled Maiduguri.

Confirming the incident in a press statement on Friday, the spokesman of Borno Police Command, Edet Okon, said: “Today being 04/05/2018 at about 12.04am, four suicide bombers detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies in Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shua villages in Konduga LGA.

“Three of them detonated the IEDs killing themselves only, while the fourth person killed herself and three others.

“Seven other persons were injured and have been evacuated to the hospital. Security has also been beefed up in the area and all around Maiduguri Metropolis.”

Okon also revealed that there was a failed suicide attack on Bama.

He said: “Also, yesterday (Thursday) being 03/05/18 in Bama, a suicide bomber was sighted by security agents and was promptly neutralized. No casualty was recorded.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

