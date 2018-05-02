The Symptoms Of Gonorrhoea Every Man And Woman Should Know — Nigeria Today

The Symptoms Of Gonorrhoea Every Man And Woman Should Know

Gonorrheoa has for a long time been a disease that scares everyone, despite the fact that all that is ever needed to cure it is a round of antibiotics to wipe it out of your system and for you to get on with your sex life.

However, one of the biggest problems associated with gonnorheoa is detecting it in the first place.

Gonorrheoa is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted through any kind of sex, be it oral, anal, or vaginal. Furthermore, it is actually more common than people know.

The center for disease control CDC recommends all sexually active women under the age of 25 get screened for gonorrhoea annually and that men or women who are older but have new or multiple sex partners, continue that yearly testing.

Laboratory testing is actually very important because, oftentimes, gonorrhea doesn’t cause any symptoms but the infection could still be causing complications. As such, it could cause long-term reproductive health consequences like infertility, which may not necessarily be tied to gonorrhoea symptoms.

That is why it’s important to know what gonorrhoea symptoms seem like. Here are some warning signs that indicate you should see your doctor immediately.

Burning Feeling When You Pee

Any burning feeling that makes you yelp “ouch” when you go to the bathroom isn’t normal. It’s a sign of a number of infections which maybe sexually transmitted and otherwise.

It comes down to inflammation in your genital area and urinary tract, and this sign of gonorrhea warrants an immediate call to your doctor.

Aches In Your Pelvic Region

Some women may experience a dull, aching pelvic pain that’s distinctly different from premenstrual symptoms or cramps. If the pain doesnt subside with the use of regular painkillers, it is essential you take note and have it checked out.

Increased Discharge In Your Underwear

Abnormal or increased discharge is one of the main symptoms of gonorrhea in women. It could be an increase in volume or it could have a greenish hue to it. More so, it is sometimes accompanied with an odour too. All these could point to a gonococcal infection.

Spotting Between Menstrual Periods

Gonorrhea symptoms in women include bleeding between periods. This is because the cervix may become inflamed from the infection. If you notice this, get to see your doctor as soon as possible to help you fiigure out if the problem is gonorrhoea, another STI, or other lady-part issues.

You Bleed During Or After Sex

A infland cervix bleeds and during deep vaginal penetration, the penis (vibrator or other toy) can come into contact with the inflamed tissue, triggering bleeding. It is best to talk to your doctor immediately as multiple issues can contribute to bleeding.

Sex Is Painful

Painful sex which can vary between mild discomfort to a sharper, stabbing pain can be a symptom of this disease. Gonorrhoea can inflame the tissues of the vagina and cervix, making them extra sensitive. Due to the fact that there are a variety of causes for this symptom, it is important to get tested, especially if you have had unprotected sex or potential exposure to an STD.

Scratchy Throat That Won’t Go Away

This sign is not too common, even though you can catch thia disease through oral sex which can cause the same kind of inflammation in the vagina and cervix to affect your throat.

Obviously, sore throats are more often related to the common cold, but if your sore throat just won’t go away, talk to your doctor about it.

The post The Symptoms Of Gonorrhoea Every Man And Woman Should Know appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

