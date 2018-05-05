Thieves steal convoy of 2018 Ram 1500 trucks from Michigan factory — Nigeria Today

Thieves steal convoy of 2018 Ram 1500 trucks from Michigan factory
An organized group of thieves stole almost a dozen 2018 Ram 1500 pickup trucks ready for dealers from the factory. The thieves cut a hole in a fence, grabbed the trucks, and smashed through a security gate in clear view of a security guard.
