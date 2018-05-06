This determined Ethiopian became Africa's first commercial aircraft captain - Face2Face Africa — Nigeria Today

This determined Ethiopian became Africa’s first commercial aircraft captain – Face2Face Africa
This determined Ethiopian became Africa's first commercial aircraft captain
Perseverance was his hallmark. At a time when management and flight operations at Ethiopian Airlines were dominated by Americans, who felt black people had no business flying, Alemayehu Abebe was determined to prove them wrong. Through hard work, he …
