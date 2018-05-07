 This is how much these Tier 1 banks spent on adverts in 2017 - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

This is how much these Tier 1 banks spent on adverts in 2017 – Nairametrics

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Nairametrics

Learn how to make money online. Click here

This is how much these Tier 1 banks spent on adverts in 2017
Nairametrics
Nigerian banks, on the average, spend far less on advertising compared to companies in other sectors of the economy. In what can best be described as an interesting discovery, Nigeria's Tier 1 banks spent a combined sum of ₦28,304,000 on advertising in
Wema Bank Still Least Volatile Bank StockIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.