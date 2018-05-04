Three Crowns Inspires Nigerian Mothers to Imbibe Fitness Lifestyle — Nigeria Today

Three Crowns Inspires Nigerian Mothers to Imbibe Fitness Lifestyle

As Nigeria’s urban population grows and the middle class expands, there has been a rise in the level of health consciousness among Nigerians who are becoming more interested in nutrition and fitness leading to substantial growth in the health and wellness market in the country over the last decade. A number of top Nigerian brands have tapped into this growing demand for better nutrition to develop programme and initiatives that help consumers satisfy their desire for healthy living.

One of the prominent movers in this new direction is Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria leading low cholesterol dairy brand. In the last two years, Three Crowns Milk has positioned itself as a health-conscious brand; supporting this with campaigns and initiatives that not just persuade people to purchase the brand but also adopt healthy lifestyles. One of such exciting health-focused campaigns is the Three Crowns 30 Day Fitness Challenge which rounded off recently.

The #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge was designed to encourage Nigerian consumers, especially mothers, to create fun ways to live a healthy lifestyle by cultivating healthy habits into every moment irrespective of what they do and what they take.

While the event lasted, consumers were encouraged to workout with whatever materials they had like buckets, kegs or do simple routines that do not require expertise supervision to accomplish. Interested participants were encouraged to share their routines and meal plan for 30 days on Three Crowns Instagram platform to participate in the challenge. Consistent participants were promised a rewarded for their commitment.

It was a campaign that ignited a carnival of fitness activities across the country as thousands of fitness enthusiasts sent in short video clips in a bid to claim the goodies on offer. But evidently, the biggest motivation for most of the participants was not the reward on offer, but the desire to challenge oneself to attain a healthier and more beautiful body, which of course aligns with Three Crowns overall objective for the project.

Speaking about the event Senior Brand Manager, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mrs. Omolara Banjoko, stated that as Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Three Crowns Milk is a brand that cares for the health and well-being of its consumers, especially mothers, who are the strength of the family. “Three Crowns Milk has since recognised that mothers are the foundation of any family and as such they need to stay fit and healthy,” she said. “This is why we strongly believe in supporting mothers to provide the care needed for the development of the home,” she added.

The 30 day fitness challenge actually came to live during the cardio dance sessions held across three locations across the country. Fitness instructors had been dispatched to Ibadan, Uyo as well as Surulere in Lagos, to guide participants through a series of workout regime, this time around in a proper fitness environment with proper workout instruments. Not all those who sent in entries were selected for this face of the challenge, many actually fell by the way side. Yet at every location where the cardio dance sessions held, there was unmistakable enthusiasm energy and dedication. And Three Crowns Milk was on hand to provide the needed support, vitality and nutrition for the participants. #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge was not just about exercises; Three Crowns Milk also seized the moment to educate Nigerians on the need to eat healthy.

The post Three Crowns Inspires Nigerian Mothers to Imbibe Fitness Lifestyle appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

