Three-year-old girl in West Pokot found with seven needles in her body - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Three-year-old girl in West Pokot found with seven needles in her body – The Standard

The Standard

Three-year-old girl in West Pokot found with seven needles in her body
The Standard
Seven hand sewing needles were found lodged in the body of a three-year-old girl in West Pokot County. The baby from Keringet village had been taken to Kapenguria referral hospital on Tuesday with stomach pains. Doctors conducted an X-ray that
