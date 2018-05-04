Throwback Picture of Ini Edo, Chioma Chukwuka, Funke Akindele Before The Money — Nigeria Today

Throwback Picture of Ini Edo, Chioma Chukwuka, Funke Akindele Before The Money

This is an undated throwback photo of Ini Edo, Chioma Chukwuka and Funke Akindele hustling on set without the luxury of life which they are now accustomed to.

Particularly Ini Edo and Funke Akindele look much younger. Chioma Chukwuka and Funke Akindele are happily married while Ini Edo is still single after parting ways with her husband of two years in a childless marriage.

