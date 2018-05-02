Throwback to when Davido told his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu that he can't imagine life without her - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Throwback to when Davido told his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu that he can’t imagine life without her – Information Nigeria
Throwback to when Davido told his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu that he can't imagine life without her
Information Nigeria
Following the recent trolling that has been directed her way since it was announced on social media that her baby daddy got his current girlfriend a new Porsche, Nigerians have dug up the time when the going was good for Sophia Momodu and Davido …
Sophia Momodu Deletes Her Instagram Account After Been Bashed
