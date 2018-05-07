Timaya’s Daughter Seized His Key For Coming Back Late (Video) — Nigeria Today

Timaya’s Daughter Seized His Key For Coming Back Late (Video)

Hiphop act timaya shares a video of how his daughter seized his keys for coming home late at night, the singer took to his Instagram handle and said that women are the same regardless of age. Watch Below…

The post Timaya's Daughter Seized His Key For Coming Back Late (Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

