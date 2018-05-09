 Tincan Port records increased exports for farm produce - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tincan Port records increased exports for farm produce – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Tincan Port records increased exports for farm produce
Guardian (blog)
The diversification agenda of the Federal Government may be yielding results as export of agricultural produce through the TinCan Island port in Lagos, is on a sharp increase. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), TinCan Island Command, confirmed
Q1'18: N29.1bn goods exported through Tin-can portVanguard

all 12 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.