Tinubu: As individuals, our votes count, get your PVC — Nigeria Today

Tinubu: As individuals, our votes count, get your PVC

Senator Oluremi Tinubu from Lagos state has urged Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card in order to be able to effectively participate in the electoral process in 2019.

Mrs Tunubu who made the call in Lagos over the weekend following revelations by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC that over 7,800,000 PVCs are yet to be collected nationwide, with about 1,400,000 of that number from Lagos State alone.

“With previous elections, Nigerians developed voter apathy due to a distrust of the system. The 2015 elections taught us, however, that as individuals, our votes count. Thus, we must rise up as citizens to fulfill our civic responsibility and ensure accountability in governance,” she said.

