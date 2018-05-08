Tinubu meets Ekiti APC aspirants in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Tinubu meets Ekiti APC aspirants in Abuja
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently meeting with the governorship aspirants of the party in Ekiti State, at the Lagos State government lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; APC Deputy Chairman (South), Segun Oni; and Politcal Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, […]
