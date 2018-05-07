Tinubu Urges FG To Declare Public Holidays For PVC Collection — Nigeria Today

Tinubu Urges FG To Declare Public Holidays For PVC Collection

LEADERSHIP

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district yesterday urged the federal government to declare public holidays for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), ahead of the December 2018 deadline. Oluremi, in a statement in Lagos, said that the PVCs were the tools to participating in the forthcoming 2019 general elections. She also urged […]

