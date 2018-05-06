 Tiwa Savage at The Headies: The night 'Mummy Jam Jam' became part of Nigeria's Codeine crisis - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage at The Headies: The night ‘Mummy Jam Jam’ became part of Nigeria’s Codeine crisis – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Tiwa Savage at The Headies: The night 'Mummy Jam Jam' became part of Nigeria's Codeine crisis
Information Nigeria
Tiwa Savage wasn't in her best element at Saturday's Headies Awards. There as no wardrobe malfunction, neither did she fall off the stage, her much-anticipated performance however was disappointing. Tiwa Savage shocked fans in the audience and online
5 moments you missed at Headies 2018TheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.