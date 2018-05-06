Tiwa Savage at The Headies: The night 'Mummy Jam Jam' became part of Nigeria's Codeine crisis - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Tiwa Savage at The Headies: The night ‘Mummy Jam Jam’ became part of Nigeria’s Codeine crisis – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Tiwa Savage at The Headies: The night 'Mummy Jam Jam' became part of Nigeria's Codeine crisis
Information Nigeria
Tiwa Savage wasn't in her best element at Saturday's Headies Awards. There as no wardrobe malfunction, neither did she fall off the stage, her much-anticipated performance however was disappointing. Tiwa Savage shocked fans in the audience and online …
5 moments you missed at Headies 2018
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!