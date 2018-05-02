Tiwa Savage celebrates Chidinma on her birthday — Nigeria Today

Tiwa Savage celebrates Chidinma on her birthday

Today is popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma’s birthday. Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage has taken to instagram to celebrate her.

See her post below:

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid will be blessing their fans with a new collaboration soon, according to social updates. The duo who are reportedly enjoying an intimate relationship of late have been featured in a campaign shoot for their coming project.

They both gushed romantically about the coming works with Wizkid declaring his love for it while Tiwa had nothing but thanks for her bestie part.

The post Tiwa Savage celebrates Chidinma on her birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

