 Tiwa Savage Expresses Her Feelings After Partying With Wizkid - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Expresses Her Feelings After Partying With Wizkid – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Tiwa Savage Expresses Her Feelings After Partying With Wizkid
Information Nigeria
After social media users failed to relinquish the idea that Tiwa Savage may be dating her colleague, Wizkid, she's had something to say moments after they were spotted partying together. Though, Tiwa days back, made their relationship clear after she
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Alleged Romance: Nigerians React…Peace FM Online
Fans blast Tiwa Savage over suspicion of dating WizkidNAIJA.NG

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.