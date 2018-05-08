Tiwa Savage releases new Single “Tiwa’s Vibe” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

Tiwa Savage releases new Single “Tiwa’s Vibe” | Listen on BN
Superstar singer Tiwa Savage is out with a new single titled “Tiwa’s Vibe”.
The track was produced by Spellz.
Get it HERE.
Listen below:
