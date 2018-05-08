 Tiwa Savage releases new Single “Tiwa’s Vibe” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage releases new Single “Tiwa’s Vibe” | Listen on BN

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Superstar singer Tiwa Savage is out with a new single titled “Tiwa’s Vibe”.

The track was produced by Spellz.

Get it HERE.

Listen below:

The post Tiwa Savage releases new Single “Tiwa’s Vibe” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.