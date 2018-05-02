 Today’s Noisemakers: Cassper Nyovest, Miracle Ikechukwu, Yemi Alade, and an ‘angry’ reply to Fayose’s comment about workers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Cassper Nyovest, Miracle Ikechukwu, Yemi Alade, and an ‘angry’ reply to Fayose’s comment about workers

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Here’s our list from today:

1. Steve

But bros eh, is it your bottled water?

Our “daddy” says we’re lazy, (I don’t know about the adults oo) so let’s lazily drink the water na.

Besides, we’ve to show ourselves.

2. Mide

This one is angry oo!

Mr Fayose, shebi you can see yourself.

Someone is trying to do reforms in his state or their states and you come on Twitter to spit parasites.

Do these politicians even think before they make some statements or the fault is on those who support them when they let out claptrap?

3. Cassper Nyovest

4. Onome

‘They said’…

Who are the they?

Let ‘uncle’ Don Jazzy catch you.

5. Miracle Ikechukwu

The Big Brother Naija winner has something to say.

Tell us more bro!

6. Ayo

Aunty Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala seemed to be threatening that she will not serve Nigeria again but bros will not have any of it.

7. Yemi Alade

Babe, it’s God oo. Only HIM!

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Cassper Nyovest, Miracle Ikechukwu, Yemi Alade, and an ‘angry’ reply to Fayose’s comment about workers on YNaija

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.