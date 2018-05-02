Today’s Noisemakers: Cassper Nyovest, Miracle Ikechukwu, Yemi Alade, and an ‘angry’ reply to Fayose’s comment about workers — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Cassper Nyovest, Miracle Ikechukwu, Yemi Alade, and an ‘angry’ reply to Fayose’s comment about workers

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Steve

Some people will buy sachet water and finish it at once, but when they buy bottle water they will be drinking it as if its doctors prescription. — Steven and 14 others (@iamSteveOla) May 2, 2018

But bros eh, is it your bottled water?

Our “daddy” says we’re lazy, (I don’t know about the adults oo) so let’s lazily drink the water na.

Besides, we’ve to show ourselves.

2. Mide

This one is angry oo!

You and your statement are a disgrace to humanity, it's not just nauseating, it is shameful. Your children are living la Vida loca and they are not OBO @iam_Davido . They have assurance and you scope the market women and get accolades. God will take back *7 of this from you. pic.twitter.com/6n6fvFqVEr — Perfect Gentleman Inc (@midetrailz) May 2, 2018

Mr Fayose, shebi you can see yourself.

Someone is trying to do reforms in his state or their states and you come on Twitter to spit parasites.

Do these politicians even think before they make some statements or the fault is on those who support them when they let out claptrap?

3. Cassper Nyovest

People wait for you to come up with an idea, executive it and make a great impact with it, only for them to come and tell you what you should’ve changed and what would’ve worked better. Don’t pay them no mind, they just doing what they know best, spectating while we do the work. — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) May 2, 2018

4. Onome

Forget about wizkid first….. They said Don Jazzy is so single that he shaves one leg and leaves the other hairy so it feels like he's with a lady https://t.co/GVJ650sYKh — O N O M E (@NomzyTwits) May 2, 2018

‘They said’…

Who are the they?

Let ‘uncle’ Don Jazzy catch you.

5. Miracle Ikechukwu

The Big Brother Naija winner has something to say.

Never let people tell you what you can and cannot do. You are the REAL DEAL. Show your greatest and bravest strength. Be rampant. Be Dominant. Be you. Go Wednesday #FlyBoySpeaks — Miracle Ikechukwu (@FlyBoyMiracle) May 2, 2018

Tell us more bro!

6. Ayo

LMFAOOO… Pele ooo, madam service… abeg the problem you have brought upon us is enough… biko carry your service far away… ese, ese oo, ese ooo, e wa ma lo… https://t.co/mcrYkAzRAc — The Godfather (@Ayourb) May 1, 2018

Aunty Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala seemed to be threatening that she will not serve Nigeria again but bros will not have any of it.

7. Yemi Alade

Nothing can shake me. Baba God has got me. — #BLACKMAGIC (@yemialadee) May 2, 2018

Babe, it’s God oo. Only HIM!

