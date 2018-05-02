 Tonto Dikeh fulfills her promise to Nina, buys her a brand new Iphone X - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Tonto Dikeh fulfills her promise to Nina, buys her a brand new Iphone X – NAIJA.NG

Tonto Dikeh fulfills her promise to Nina, buys her a brand new Iphone X
BBNaija finalist, Nina is living the time of her life at the moment. – Actress Tonto Dikeh who promised the ex housemate, a brand new phone comes through. – Just recently, Bobriksy shared the Iphone X which belongs to Nina, sent to him by Tonto. Ever
