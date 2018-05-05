Tonto Dikeh promises to give a landed property to a Church as part of her birthday celebration — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh promises to give a landed property to a Church as part of her birthday celebration
To celebrate her 33rd birthday on June 9, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she will donate a land to a church.
According to her, she will love to give a landed property to a church as well as money, gadgets and exciting goodies to her fans.
She wrote on social media, “King Tonto – I would really love to give the landed property to a bible believing church…Small girl with a big God.”
